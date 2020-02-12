Kenya: When Moi Replaced Famous 'Rungu' With Cricket Bat at Crease

For a short while, he replaced his famous rungu ya Nyayo (Nyayo club) with the cricket bat and took to the crease at the Nairobi Gymkhana.

That was before the opening duel of the 2000 International Cricket Council (ICC) Knock-Out Trophy that Kenya hosted from October 3 to 15.

The tournament involved nine Test-playing and two non-Test playing nations. Donning an immaculate grey suit and a matching tie, President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, who was accompanied by then Nairobi Mayor Joe Aketch, knocked a delivery from one of the Kenya national team bowlers, Martin Suji, to the amazement of the crowd.

That was the typical President Moi, whose love for sports ensured that Kenya hosted some of the world's major sporting events. A year before the 2000 ICC Knock-Out Trophy, there were fears that Kenya could be stripped off the rights to host the historic event. The fears were heightened due to the fact that Kenya had failed to host the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations as South Africa stepped in.

The ICC President then, the late Jagmohamed Dalmiya from India, had insisted on meeting President Moi to see if Kenya was really keen and serious on hosting the event.

"Those are moments that I will never forget ... It was in 1999 and by then President Moi was in Mombasa," said the current Cricket Kenya chairperson Jackie Janmohamed, who was then the assistant secretary-general. "Dalmiya insisted on meeting Moi face-to-face and that threw us into a spin."

Janmohamed explained that President Moi was fast to agree to a meeting with Dalmiya at State House, Mombasa.

"We flew to Mombasa where President Moi was quick to assure the ICC top brass of his government's commitment to a successful event," said Janmohamed, adding that when President Moi stamped his feet while talking, to produce a broad smile, we knew that everything would fall in place.

MOI'S APPROVAL

Janmohamed said that Dalmiya left Mombasa a happy man and confident that the event would be successful.

"The visit made a big impact since there was no way an event would leave Kenya with the President's approval," said Janmohamed, adding that Raymond Matiba, who was the Kenya Tourism Board chairman, also played a big role. "That time Kenya's tourism sector had taken a slump and hosting the event would have boosted the sector."

Janmohamed said that it was quite historic since that was the first time all the nine top Test Cricket playing nations met in Africa.

The eventual winners were New Zealand, runners-up India, who had beaten Kenya in the pre-qualification, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh was the only other non-Test playing besides Kenya in the tournament.

Janmohamed noted that it was during the same period that Kenya was to co-host the 2003 Cricket World Cup with Zimbabwe and South Africa.

President Moi might have left power in 2002 to pave the way for Mwai Kibaki, but the success of the 2000 ICC Knock-Out Trophy had laid down the groundwork for the 2003 World Cup.

"Remember everything had been done three years before the World Cup and President's Moi enormous support counted with the national team not disappointing," said Janmohamed.

Kenya powered to reach the semi-finals of the 2003 CWC, making history as the first non-Test playing nation to do so.

Kenya might not have realised the dream of becoming a Test-playing nation but it was during Moi's era that the national team scaled to the highest peak in the game.