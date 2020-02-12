Kenya: Handsome Reward for FKF Cup Winners

12 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

The winner of this year's Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup will take home Sh2 million, the federation has announced.

The Kenyan Premier League (kpl) take a break this weekend as the domestic cup takes centre stage with 16 matches scheduled. KPL side Bandari are the defending champions.

Sixteen lower-tier sides that qualified from the preliminary round will face off with 16 KPL and NSL clubs. The final is set to be played in May.

Runners up will pocket Sh1 million, while the third-placed and fourth-placed teams get Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 respectively.

Round of 32 Fixtures

Saturday

Jericho Revelation v Bidco United (Camp Toyoyo, 11am)

Tandaza v Posta Rangers (Camp Toyoyo, 1:30pm)

Balaji EPZ v Sofapaka (Camp Toyoyo, 4pm)

Zetech Titans v FC Talanta (Ruiru Grounds, 3pm)

SS Assad v Fortune Sacco (Ukunda Show Ground, 3pm)

Nyabururu Sportiff v Kisumu Allstars (Gusii Stadium, 3pm)

Egerton v Wazito (Afraha Stadium, 3pm)

Flamingo v Migori Youth (Flamingo Grounds, Naivasha, 3pm)

Transfoc v Ushuru (Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale, 3pm)

Sunday

KSG Ogopa v Bandari (Machakos Stadium, 3pm)

Naivas vs Gor Mahia (Kasarani Stadium, 3:30pm)

Kenpoly v Kariobangi Sharks (Kasarani Stadium, 1pm)

Keroka Technical v Vihiga United (Gusii Stadium, 1pm)

Zoo Youth v KCB (Gusii Stadium, 3:30 pm)

Elim v AFC Leopards (Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale, 3pm)

Luanda Villa v Ulinzi Stars (Mumias Complex, 3pm)

