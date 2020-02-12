Kenya: Man Arrested With a Python in Mombasa

12 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mohamed Ahmed

Police in Mombasa are holding a man who was arrested with a python.

The suspect identified as Mr Karisa Iha, 30, was apprehended at the Likoni ferry channel on Tuesday morning. The 10 kilogram python is 2.3 metres long.

"The suspect was passing the Island screening area through x-ray when he was intercepted," reads a police report seen by the Nation.

A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) official told Nation that the suspect had put the reptile in a black suitcase.

"When the bag passed through the screening machine, an unusual item was noticed by the guards manning the Island sides," said the officer.

The suspect had wrapped the python in a white bed sheet. The suspect, who is being held at the Likoni Ferry Police Station, will be arraigned today.

He will face among other charges dealing wildlife species without a permit and being in possession of a live wildlife.

The offences are contrary to the 2013 Wildlife Conservation and Management Act.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.