Kenya: Man Arrested With a Python in Mombasa

Police in Mombasa are holding a man who was arrested with a python.

The suspect identified as Mr Karisa Iha, 30, was apprehended at the Likoni ferry channel on Tuesday morning. The 10 kilogram python is 2.3 metres long.

"The suspect was passing the Island screening area through x-ray when he was intercepted," reads a police report seen by the Nation.

A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) official told Nation that the suspect had put the reptile in a black suitcase.

"When the bag passed through the screening machine, an unusual item was noticed by the guards manning the Island sides," said the officer.

The suspect had wrapped the python in a white bed sheet. The suspect, who is being held at the Likoni Ferry Police Station, will be arraigned today.

He will face among other charges dealing wildlife species without a permit and being in possession of a live wildlife.

The offences are contrary to the 2013 Wildlife Conservation and Management Act.