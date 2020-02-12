Nigeria: Buhari Arrives Maiduguri Over Boko Haram Attack

12 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Haruna

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for a "sympathy visit."

Mr Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, announced the president's arrival in Maiduguri in a Tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

"12:45pm. President Buhari, aboard the BBJ from Addis Ababa just landed in Maiduguri. He is paying a sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno following the recent horrific incident in which BH terrorists killed several travelers," Mr Shehu wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reported one of the recent Boko Haram attacks in Auno where over 30 travellers were killed by Boko Haram after their vehicles were stopped from entering Maiduguri after 5:00 p.m.

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, blamed the military for the attack.

Details later...

