Nigeria: Unicef Renovates 39 Primary Health Centres in Bauchi

12 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi — United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) yesterday said it has renovated 39 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), supplied standard health equipment and drugs to the 323 PHCs to ensure child survival and improve the healthcare infrastructure across the state.

This was coming as UNICEF also handed over a renovated PHC in Isawa ward in Giade Local Government Area of the state.

UNICEF Chief of Field Office in Bauchi, Bhanu Pathak, disclosed this yesterday in Itas-Gadau Local Government Area of the state during the official handing over of Gadau Primary Health Care Centre to the state government.

The Chief of Field Office said the EU-UNICEF project titled: "Strengthen Primary Health Care and Community Resilience for Improved Maternal, New-born, Child Health and Nutrition (MNCHN), which is in its final year of implementation has so far renovated 39 Primary Healthcare Centres out of the targeted 107 earmarked for renovation, have been completed."

He added that 37 PHCs were previously handed over to Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

According to him, "We expect that health services should start from today since this is a big centre which has the capacity to offer effective services to the entire population, particularly pregnant women and children."

