Nigeria: Oshiomhole Inaugurates APC Reconciliation Committee

Abuja — The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, has urged the national reconciliation committee set up by the party to do whatever it can to facilitate peace in all the state chaptera of the party and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Oshiomhole stated this yesterday in Abuja while inaugurating the committee chaired by the former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

He said: "Do whatever you think in your opinion can help to facilitate peace across the 36 states and FCT. Giving the nature of the assignment, the committee may decide to c-oopt or involve anyone or persons or person who in his opinion is in the position to assist the committee in the discharge of its mandate."

Oshiomhole mandated the committee to identify intra-party conflict or squabbles or misunderstanding in any of the 36 states of the federal and the FCT; and also identify those involved in the conflict with a view to resolving the issue and enthroning lasting peace in the party.

The national chairman stressed that the committee would make appropriate recommendation at the end of its exercise or from time to time as it deems fit.

He added that the committee is free to sit at anytime, place or location at its own discretion.

Oshiomhole added: "Although, this can be term to terms of reference, but in truth, the members of this committee in your own rights, who are members of the party in your respective State and you have played roles in resolving conflict in your respective state and even beyond, so there is nothing here that is strange. The bottom line is that at the end of the day, we expect the party to become stronger."

"We have made similar effort in the past immediately after the party's primaries. You recall that we set up six committees, one for each of the geo political zones to address misunderstandings or differences, usually between those who emerged and those who were not so lucky. I believe the communities did a thorough job and we went to the election proper where we were favoured with the presidential election and we were also favoured with the overwhelming majority of the governors.

"But this victory also poses its own challenge across the state and federal level. The expectation of people with regards to managing the reward for hard work for their contribution are always issues.And of course, in states where we lost, people always find people to blame for the past in this respective States. In all cases, whether where we won or where we didn't, there are little issues we are beginning to hear."

Responding, Akande said at first, h felt trembled but when he read the names of other members of the committee, he became emboldened and felt happy that they are certainly going to do a very good job for the progress of this party.

He assured the national leadership of the party that the Committee would be diligent in the assignment it has been saddled with.

According to him, "We have never been in the realm of angels before, so we cannot say whether they argue there or not. But we can know for sure that in the society of imbeciles, there is no argument.

"We are neither angels nor imbeciles in the APC and it was not surprising to us that as we move along to confront the mountain burden of economy, insecurity and on corruption, definitely there will be a lot to argue about and this may have been the cause of the crisis we have been having here and then.

"I feel humbled to be asked to be part of this committee that will resolve the crisis," he added.