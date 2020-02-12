Tunisia: Basketball - Arab Women Sports Tournament - Semi-Finals - Es Cap Bon Eliminated By Jordan's Al Fuheis 71-77

11 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's ES Cap Bon were defeated by Jordan's Al Fuheis 71-77 at an Arab Women Sports Tournament basketball semi-final game played on Tuesday evening in Sharjah, UAE.

The Tunisians had qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Bahrain's Riffa Sports 96-77 at the quarter-final last Sunday.

In the other semi-final, Algeria's GS Petroliers lost to Egypt's Sporting 52-67.

The final will pit Sporting against Al Fuheis on Wednesday, while ES Cap Bon and GS Pétroliers will play for the third place on the same day.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.