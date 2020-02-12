Tunisia: Basketball - Arab Women Sports Tournament - Semi-Finals - Es Cap Bon Eliminated By Jordan's Al Fuheis 71-77

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's ES Cap Bon were defeated by Jordan's Al Fuheis 71-77 at an Arab Women Sports Tournament basketball semi-final game played on Tuesday evening in Sharjah, UAE.

The Tunisians had qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Bahrain's Riffa Sports 96-77 at the quarter-final last Sunday.

In the other semi-final, Algeria's GS Petroliers lost to Egypt's Sporting 52-67.

The final will pit Sporting against Al Fuheis on Wednesday, while ES Cap Bon and GS Pétroliers will play for the third place on the same day.