Africa: Need for Nature - a Call for Biodiversity

press release

Facing the extinction of 1 million plant and animal species, countries are working on a plan to stop biodiversity loss. A draft plan being developed under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity calls for urgent action to stop biodiversity decline.

Combating climate change, reducing plastic pollution, halting the loss of nature and restoring ecosystems are all part of the draft plan.

The goals and commitments to deliver on them are to be adopted later this year at the biodiversity conference in Kunming.