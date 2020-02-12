South Africa: District Six - a Stroll Down Memory Lane

analysis

Tuesday 11 February 2020 marked 54 years since the start of forced removals in District Six, Cape Town. What once was a multiracial community in the heart of the inner city was reduced to rubble. Since then, the area has undergone a massive facelift and some properties in the area could be given National Heritage status in 2021.

"It's important that young people know about District Six - it's not just a name," says Tina Smith, head of exhibitions at the District Six Museum in Cape Town.

The date - Tuesday 11 February 2020 - marked 54 years since the start of forced removals in the area. On 11 February 1966, black people who lived in District Six were forcibly removed from the "Whites Only" area into the Cape Flats under the Group Areas Act.

For the past five years, on 11 February, museum staff and some of the area's former residents embark on a walk of remembrance to the last remaining part of the old Hanover Street to remember their lives in District Six. On Tuesday, about 100 people, mostly senior citizens who once lived in the area, walked to the last part of Hanover Street and laid out...