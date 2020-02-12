Mauritius: Road Safety - Minister Ganoo Launches Short Film Competition On Road Safety

press release

The launching of a short film competition on Road Safety, with the theme "Respect and Courtesy on the road", was the focus of a press conference, yesterday, by the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo, at the seat of the Ministry in Port Louis, in the presence of the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck and other personalities.

Minister Ganoo pointed out that the objective of this competition, organised by the Ministry of Land Transport and Light Rail, in collaboration with the Mauritius Film Development Corporation, is to reaffirm their commitment to advocating "zero tolerance" in the face of bad behavior on the part of road users. The lack of discipline of Mauritians on the roads is a major source of concern, and it is imperative that public is sensitized about the responsibility they have towards themselves and other citizens of the country, he added.

The Minister underlined that the short film competition on road safety focuses on respect as well as courtesy on the road. He also stated that courtesy and respect among road users protect the most vulnerable ones, namely pedestrians, autocycle and motorcycle riders against accidents and makes driving safer.

Speaking about the Government's "zero tolerance" motto, Mr Ganoo highlighted that the existing road traffic legislation has been reinforced and will continue to be reinforced to provide for harsher penalties for offences in case of reckless and dangerous driving, drink driving, speeding, fatal accidents involving hit and run, and illegal races on the roads.

Short film competition

Participants will need to make a three-minute professional "Docu-Fiction" clip, and will be judged based on four main criteria, namely: originality, research, technical competency and timeline among others.

The short films will be broadcasted by the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation, where the winners, designated by two voting systems, notably, Public Vote and Jury Awards, will be awarded prizes as follows:

1st Prize: Cash Prize of Rs 50 000 and Trophy;

2nd Prize: Cash Prize of Rs 30 000 and Shield;

3rd Prize: Cash Prize of Rs 20 000 and Shield;

Best Script, Best Editor, Best Photography, Best Actress and Best Actor: Cash Prize of Rs 10 000 and Shield.

All participants will also receive a certificate of participation.