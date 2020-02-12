Nigeria: Paralympians Beg Oboh-Idris to Return World Cup Trophy

Nigerian Paralympians who won the just concluded World power ParaWeightlifting World Cup in Abuja have made a passionate appeal to the suspended President Mrs Queen Oboh-Idris to return the overall trophy they won at the competition .

Speaking during the reception organized in their honour yesterday in Abuja, Team Captain Lucy Ejike said" We appeal to the former President to return the overall trophy we won which we are supposed to present to the Minister of Youth and Sports Mr Sunday Dare who has been a great motivator. "Today, we are not with our pride because Oboh-Idris has taken it away. This trophy is our sweat, commitment and efforts to make Nigeria proud.

"We are begging her to please return the trophy so that we can present it to the Minister who will present it to President Mohamadu Buhari. Nobody should deny us our pride," she affirmed.

It would be recalled that the Minister saved Nigeria from banishment when he insisted that only Team Nigeria Athletes could represent the country at the competition

Idris was suspended by the board for running the Federation as her personal estate.

It will be recalled that before her suspension by the board, Oboh-Idris had announced her resignation.