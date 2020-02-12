Nigeria: Paralympians Beg Oboh-Idris to Return World Cup Trophy

12 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Nigerian Paralympians who won the just concluded World power ParaWeightlifting World Cup in Abuja have made a passionate appeal to the suspended President Mrs Queen Oboh-Idris to return the overall trophy they won at the competition .

Speaking during the reception organized in their honour yesterday in Abuja, Team Captain Lucy Ejike said" We appeal to the former President to return the overall trophy we won which we are supposed to present to the Minister of Youth and Sports Mr Sunday Dare who has been a great motivator. "Today, we are not with our pride because Oboh-Idris has taken it away. This trophy is our sweat, commitment and efforts to make Nigeria proud.

"We are begging her to please return the trophy so that we can present it to the Minister who will present it to President Mohamadu Buhari. Nobody should deny us our pride," she affirmed.

It would be recalled that the Minister saved Nigeria from banishment when he insisted that only Team Nigeria Athletes could represent the country at the competition

Idris was suspended by the board for running the Federation as her personal estate.

It will be recalled that before her suspension by the board, Oboh-Idris had announced her resignation.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.