Nigeria: Why We Launched Pay Small-Small Scheme - Ahmad

12 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano — The Chief Executive Officer of Daily Store Online (YDS), Surayya Ahmad, has revealed that to ease all forms of hardship in doing online business, the e-commerce company has introduced "Pay Small-Small Scheme" which is totally interest-free and attracts no additional charges.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Kano, the YSD CEO said as an e-commerce company that sold quality and affordable general merchandise, including fashion and home accessories, online, it had introduced a business scheme which was totally interest-free; with no additional charges.

She said the company had developed the Pay Small-Small Scheme in an effort to make shopping easier for its customers, and added that most of the buy-now-pay-later schemes available in Nigeria came with interest rates or additional fees which could sometimes discourage customers, while zero per cent interest-free products financing was available in many developed countries.

The CEO further said, "The mission of YDS Online is to build more products around zero per cent interest-free financing in order to aid the creation of the otherwise non-existent middle class in this country."

She added that in order to achieve its aim, YDS Online conducted a private fundraising in which about $200,000.00 was raised from private investors to enable an expansion in the e-commerce operations.

