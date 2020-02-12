Namibia: Itula Back in Court

Independent presidential candidate for the 2019 elections Panduleni Itula has filed another urgent application in the Supreme Court asking the court to review its decision not to nullify the outcome of last year's presidential election.

The Supreme Court last week declared that the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) without voters' verifiable paper trail in the 2019 elections was unconstitutional.

However, the court declined to set the election results aside, saying Itula and other presidential candidates for the 2019 elections did not present substantial evidence pointing to irregularities that could have an impact on the outcome of the presidential poll results.

The new petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday in terms of article 81 of the Namibian Constitution.