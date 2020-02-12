Namibia: Councillor Lashes Out At //Kharas Administrators

BERSEBA regional constituency councillor Dawid Boois has lashed out at the //Kharas Regional Council administrators for undermining the regional political leadership's efforts to expedite socio-economic development in the region.

He highlighted what he termed a "conscious endeavour by council's administrators to undermine the role of the political leadership in the regional council", as the biggest challenge to socio-economic growth in the region.

Boois launched the verbal attack on the council's administrators at a recent press conference he convened at Berseba village.

"I have called this press conference after all attempts that I have made through enabling channels have failed to address the issues I am raising here today," he stated.

The politician said the alleged lack of support for the political leadership's initiatives by the administrators has resulted in the delay of much-needed projects for uplifting the standards of all inhabitants in the region.

Boois said council had made provision for the implementation of about 10 capital projects amounting to N$2,5 million allocated to the constituency for capital projects in the Berseba constituency, but only three projects were implemented with only two completed.

The delayed projects, he said, include the construction of a guest house at Berseba, expansion of electricity to Gainachas, and construction of a corrugated zinc house for a pensioner whose shack was destroyed by fire.

He said the progress on the implementation of these projects was unknown to him.

According to him, the construction of 16 toilets at Kosis settlement is still incomplete despite being started in December 2018 because the contractor had abandoned the construction site.

The politician indicated that N$600 000 had been allocated for the toilet project, which was flagged as priority and started hastily without his office being consulted.

"Someone needs to explain and give reasons why this project remains incomplete," he fumed. Boois said the regional council has also failed to carry out minor repairs at the constituency office with almost all lights inside and outside the office as well as air conditioners being out of order, causing inconvenience to the staff.

He also moaned about lack of transport since the breakdown of the state vehicle in September last year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This, he added, impacts negatively on service delivery in the constituency.

"It hurts me to observe (a staffer) hitch-hiking to carry out his duties," he said, referring to a recent incident when a staffer had to hitch-hike to Snyfontein to attend a site inspection meeting.

Boois said his hopes that challenges would be tackled to improve service delivery in the constituency was "blown away" during December last year when council decided to second chief administrative officer to the governor's office without any replacement.

The council's acting chief regional officer Johannes //Awebahe //Hoëseb on Monday said he was not at liberty to respond to what he termed a "political statement".

"It would be best that the statement by the regional councillor be tabled in a full council meeting for discussion to give direction to the CRO (chief regional officer)," he suggested.