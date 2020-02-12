Mauritius: National Drama Festival 2020 - Call for Participation

12 February 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage is organising its annual National Drama Festival 2020 in 10 languages namely Urdu, English, Marathi, Telugu, French, Hindi, Mandarin, Tamil, Bhojpuri and Creole.

The objective of this competition is to provide a platform to the public especially the youth to demonstrate their talents in the field of Performing Arts and to promote the assortment of languages. It will also enable youngsters to show more involvement in extracurricular activities beside their academic endeavours.

The Ministry also provides training in Performing Arts and focuses several components such as: awakening; relaxation; body expression; diction; articulation of texts; improvisation; text work; scenography; administration, management and organisation of creative works.

Moreover, Arts Officers at the Ministry prepare participants of different categories at primary school, secondary school and National levels. The goal is to professionalise the talents of the participants and help them explore classic and contemporary forms of arts by evoking themes relating to the social and individual issues.

The competition will be held as follows: -

Language

Period for screening,

preliminaries

and finals

Last date for

submission of entries

Urdu

March - April

17 February 2020

English

March - May

17 February 2020

Marathi

March - May

05 March 2020

Telugu

April - June

27 March 2020

French

May - July

30 March 2020

Hindi

May - July

03 April 2020

Mandarin

June - August

20 May 2020

Tamil

July - September

11 June 2020

Bhojpuri

August - October

27 July 2020

Creole

September - November

31 August 2020

Interested participants are kindly requested to fill in the application form available on the website of the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage at the: http://culture.govmu.org

