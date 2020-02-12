Mauritius: National Drama Festival 2020 - Call for Participation

The Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage is organising its annual National Drama Festival 2020 in 10 languages namely Urdu, English, Marathi, Telugu, French, Hindi, Mandarin, Tamil, Bhojpuri and Creole.
The objective of this competition is to provide a platform to the public especially the youth to demonstrate their talents in the field of Performing Arts and to promote the assortment of languages. It will also enable youngsters to show more involvement in extracurricular activities beside their academic endeavours.
The Ministry also provides training in Performing Arts and focuses several components such as: awakening; relaxation; body expression; diction; articulation of texts; improvisation; text work; scenography; administration, management and organisation of creative works.
Moreover, Arts Officers at the Ministry prepare participants of different categories at primary school, secondary school and National levels. The goal is to professionalise the talents of the participants and help them explore classic and contemporary forms of arts by evoking themes relating to the social and individual issues.
The competition will be held as follows: -
Language
Period for screening,
preliminaries
and finals
Last date for
submission of entries
Urdu
March - April
17 February 2020
English
March - May
17 February 2020
Marathi
March - May
05 March 2020
Telugu
April - June
27 March 2020
French
May - July
30 March 2020
Hindi
May - July
03 April 2020
Mandarin
June - August
20 May 2020
Tamil
July - September
11 June 2020
Bhojpuri
August - October
27 July 2020
Creole
September - November
31 August 2020
Interested participants are kindly requested to fill in the application form available on the website of the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage at the: http://culture.govmu.org