Malawi: Govt Backs Mpinganjira Stay At Escom As Chair - 'Innocent Until Proven Otherwise By Court'

Malawi government has backed the decision by business tycoon Thomson Mpinganjira's decision to stay put at state power distribution company, Escom as its chairperson despite a corruption case hanging over his head.

Thomson Mpinganjira stay put at Escom as chair

Government spokesperson Mark Botomani said Mpinganjira, who owns FDH Financial Holdings which includes FDH Bank, is a mere suspect in the corruption case.

"Dr. Mpinganjira is still a suspect in the case, no court has convicted him so on which grounds the government can use to dismiss him," said Botomani.

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Mpinganjira a few weeks ago on suspicion that he wanted to bribe five Constitutional Court judges with K100 million to influence the election case in favour of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Soon after his release on court bail, Mpinganjira stepped aside as the chief executive officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited.

Mpinganjira denies the allegations of bribery and the President Peter Mutharika disassociated himself and the party from any attempts to bribe the judges.