Malawi: Govt Backs Mpinganjira Stay At Escom As Chair - 'Innocent Until Proven Otherwise By Court'

12 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi government has backed the decision by business tycoon Thomson Mpinganjira's decision to stay put at state power distribution company, Escom as its chairperson despite a corruption case hanging over his head.

Thomson Mpinganjira stay put at Escom as chair

Government spokesperson Mark Botomani said Mpinganjira, who owns FDH Financial Holdings which includes FDH Bank, is a mere suspect in the corruption case.

"Dr. Mpinganjira is still a suspect in the case, no court has convicted him so on which grounds the government can use to dismiss him," said Botomani.

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Mpinganjira a few weeks ago on suspicion that he wanted to bribe five Constitutional Court judges with K100 million to influence the election case in favour of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Soon after his release on court bail, Mpinganjira stepped aside as the chief executive officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited.

Mpinganjira denies the allegations of bribery and the President Peter Mutharika disassociated himself and the party from any attempts to bribe the judges.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.