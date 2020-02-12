Malawi Weather Focus - Met Warn of 'Severe' Conditions

12 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Weather experts have issued a red light warning for severe weather conditions from today in the south, central and lakeshore areas.

Nkhokwe: Malawians should brace themselves

Jolamu Nkhokwe, director of department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says heavy rainfall, associated with strong winds, lightning and thunder is expected over the central, southern and lakeshore areas from today, Wednesday up to Friday.

He said this is due to the influence of Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone and the presence of a deep low pressure cell over central areas in Malawi.

"The anticipated heavy rains are likely to trigger flash floods, particularly those areas that are flooded prone and low lying in the south, centre and lakeshore, as soils are already wet in most areas in the country," he said.

He said on the other hand, strong winds and lightning would destroy property, cause injury and loss of lives.

Nkhokwe says people should take precautionary measures which include moving to higher grounds when water levels have started rising, avoid crossing flooded rivers and not seeking shelter under trees and weak infrastructures.

