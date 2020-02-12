Malawi: Ansah Contradicts Commissioner Banda On Malawi Fresh Elections - 'Mec Has Started Preps'

12 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chancy Namadzunda

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has contradicted fellow commissioner Moffat Banda on the status of preparations of fresh Constitutional Court instituted fresh elections.

Kajawa and his deputy Rachel Mazombwe Zulu during Parliament's inquiry -photo by Lisa Kadango Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Ansah responds to PAC questions at the National Assembly-pic by Lisa Kadango Moffart Banda: MEC has not started preparations for fresh elections-pic by Lisa Kadango

Earlier on, Commissioner Banda told the Pablic Appointments Committee (PAC) ) inquiry that they are yet to start preparing for the fresh elections because they are waiting for the outcome of the Supreme Court of Appeals ruling.

"To be honest, we are yet to start preparations because we were waiting to appear before this honorable committee as well as the Supreme Court ruling on the appeal," he said.

However, when responding to Dowa North East parliamentarian Sam Kawale's question whether the commission has started preparations for the fresh elections, Ansah responded positively.

Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, said they have started implementing the Constitutional Court rulling of fresh elections by "making a budget since a stay order has not yet been granted."

She added: "We have made the budget and we are looking at the budget."

The inquiry follows a February 3 2020 order of a five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over irregularities and mandated Parliament to assess the commissioners' competences.

On Tuesday, commissioners Yahaya M'madi, Moffat Banda, Linda Kunje and Jean Mathanga appeared before the committee at Parliament Building in Lilongwe. They followed in the footsteps of Mary Nkosi and Elvey Mtafu on Monday.

Next Commissioner to appear before PAC of Parliament is Rev. Killion Mgawi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.