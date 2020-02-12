Malawi: Mutharika Legal Team 'Sorry' for Attacks On Malawi Judges Over Annulling Polls

President Peter Mutharika's legal team has apologized in court for attacking Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judges who were hearing the presidential petition election case.

Lawyer Charles Chidongondo Mhango apologised to the judges Lawyer Frank Mbeta prepared the statements which attacked judges

One of the lawyers Charles Chidongondo Mhango made the apology during the application of the Constitutional Court stay of order application on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

This was after one of the five judges, Dr Redson Kapindu asked Mhango if it was the right language for the Mutharika lawyers to call the judgement ruling "an affront to the Constitutional order" and judgement "subservience to the will of the people."

The language is contained in the appeal documents which lawyer Frank Mbeta signed.

Justice Kapindu also brought to the attention of Mhango another terminology of "judicial legislation" which he said was an attack on the judiciary.

Mhango made a frantic apology to the judges and asked them not to be influenced by the attacks when making a ruling for the stay order application.

"I withdraw those words because they do not conform to the decorum of judicial practice which stipulates that judges should not be attacked," said Mhone.

The judges accepted the apology.

The court found that the electoral body incompetently managed the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, especially in the management of the presidential election results.