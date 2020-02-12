Malawi Posts Corp Buses to Resume Operations On Friday

12 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has announced that its bus operations that were taken off the road in January will resume operations on Friday.

Malawi Postal Corporation (MPC) buses that have been financed with a K700 million loan from the FDH bank

MPC management sought withdrew the Post Bus Service coaches with an aim of re-evaluating the safety environment of the buses and re-run safety checks.

Malawi Post Corporation spokesperson Ida Nkolimbo told Nyasa Times on Wednesday that their observations were that the buses are fit for road use.

However, she said it was observed that the buses were built with latest technology and required safety management features.

"All the bus drivers compete on the roads, only requiring refresher course on managing the new technology of the buses and other elements always important for passenger vehicles," said Nkolimbo.

She said they have taken several measures like installation of speed governors to a speed of 100KM/hr limit.

"We have also installed time trackers to give operations managers' alerts on the bus proceedings on the road. We also placed our drivers on a refresher course," said Nkolimbo.

Nkolimbo said the MPC took a tough but prudent decision to suspend the bus.

"We wanted to ensure that our customers were much more safer on the Bus and we can assure you that the bus it is back, better and safer," said Nkolimbo.

She added that the bookings have now been activated.

