Malawi: Angry Mob Kills Suspected Thief in Nkhata Bay

Mzuzu — An angry mob at Demakudi Village in Nkhata Bay District has beaten to death a man suspected to have stolen maize in a field.

Nkhata Bay Police Public Relations Officer, Kondwani James on Tuesday said a 49-year-old Elia Mvula was murdered on Saturday night.

"The deceased was severely beaten and taken to Village Head Demakudi while unconscious," said James.

He added that the village headman reported the matter to Nkhata Bay Police Station who rushed the victim to Nkhata Bay District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The publicist said an autopsy indicated that the deceased succumbed to internal bleeding.

Mvula hailed from Demakudi Village in Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhata Bay.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are advising members of the public to refrain from taking law into their own hands, but channel their grievances to proper authorities.