Malawi: Balaka Registers 7 Defilement Cases in January Alone

Balaka — Victim and Support Unit Officer for Balaka Police Station, Harrison Nogwe has disclosed that in January alone (2020), the station received seven cases of defilement, a situation he described as worrisome.

Nogwe said at a recent District Child Protection Committee meeting where different government departments and non-governmental organizations met to discuss child-related issues in order to make Balaka District conducive for the children to live.

He said even though his office was worried with the increase in defilement cases, he was happy that people now report defilement cases to police for action, unlike in the past when these issues went unreported due to lack of awareness.

Said Nogwe: "Three out of the cases were committed by a 71 year old man who defiled three girls at Phalula. The suspect was arrested and is answering to defilement charges now.

"The other one was committed by a 65 year old man who defiled his niece at Ulongwe. I must report that this is an incest case, so it passes through the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and will take some time."

According to Nogwe, his office will continue with outreach meetings in schools and communities to empower the people more, to always report cases of defilement whenever they occur.

District Social Welfare Officer for Balaka, Christopher Ndaona said cases of defilement were on the rise in Balaka because of cultural believes that the country shares.

"We need to engage communities more on the need for a change and embrace the fact that sexual issues should not be part of play. We should encourage the young ones to always refrain from indulging in these acts when they are playing," he said.