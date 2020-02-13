Nigeria: PDP Takes Protest to EU, UN, France in Abuja

Leaders of Nigeria's main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, on Tuesday, took their protests to the offices of the United Nations and embassies of the European Union and France in Abuja.

The party began the protest to diplomatic agencies last year after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the governor of Imo State and replaced him with Hope Uzondinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC). They had previously taken the exercise to the British High Commission and the United States' embassy in Abuja.

Alleging regression of democracy under the government of the APC, the party which ran Nigeria for 16 years until 2015 said critical democratic institutions such as the Independent National Electoral Commission, National Assembly and Judiciary have been compromised.

Tuesday's protest was led by the PDP Deputy Chairman (North), Suleiman Nazif.

"We are not happy; we are not satisfied with the way democracy is being run in Nigeria," he told journalists.

"We have come here to complain because the National Assembly is being intimidated by the executive. The judiciary is being arm-twisted; the rule of law has become a mockery.

"Nigerians have seen what the opposition party is going through. We saw what happened in Bayelsa State and Imo State with respect to the Supreme Court judgment. We are calling for a review of that judgment. We believe that with mounting pressure from international organisations, I think the right thing should be done."

The National Secretary of the party, Ibrahim Tsauri, said of the five pillars of democracy, only two had not been compromised by the APC-led government; the media and the international community.

He said contrary to President Muhammadu Buhari's promise to fight corruption, insecurity and improve the economy; the situation in Nigeria had worsened. He said the president has failed.

"This is why we came to the international community to tell them that this is the expectations of Nigerians from them and we want them to do exactly what is expected of them to do.

"In Nigeria today, if you talk about security, it is zero. When Buhari came into government, he said that he is going to fight corruption, he was going to intensify on economy and then security, none is working now. This government does not listen to any voice except the international community. That is why we are here," Mr Tsauri said.

The party leaders submitted petitions to the officials of the three offices.

The PDP earlier held a protest in January against the Supreme Court judgment on Mr Ihedioha.

PDP members have also protested in Imo State.