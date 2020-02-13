Nigeria: 20 Feared Killed As Bandits Attack Kaduna Community

No fewer than 20 people, including a family of 13, were reportedly killed by bandits in an attack on Bakali village, Fika District of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident, according to a resident of the community, took place at about 6:00pm on Tuesday.

The source said members of the village vigilante group had mobilised to launch an attack on the bandits in their hideout in the bush, however, they were attacked on the way by the bandits.

The hoodlums were said to have killed some of the vigilante members and pursued others to the village.

He said the bandits, upon arriving at the village, started shooting at people and burning houses.

He said the 13 members of a family were locked in a room by the bandits who set fire on the building.

The source said the entire community was burnt down by the bandits, including foodstuffs and vehicles among others.

When contacted, Muhammad Jalige, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, said he was yet to receive any information about the incident.

He however promised to find out the situation of things and get back.