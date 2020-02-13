Nigeria: 20 Feared Killed As Bandits Attack Kaduna Community

Photo: VOA
Kaduna State.
12 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam

No fewer than 20 people, including a family of 13, were reportedly killed by bandits in an attack on Bakali village, Fika District of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident, according to a resident of the community, took place at about 6:00pm on Tuesday.

The source said members of the village vigilante group had mobilised to launch an attack on the bandits in their hideout in the bush, however, they were attacked on the way by the bandits.

The hoodlums were said to have killed some of the vigilante members and pursued others to the village.

He said the bandits, upon arriving at the village, started shooting at people and burning houses.

He said the 13 members of a family were locked in a room by the bandits who set fire on the building.

The source said the entire community was burnt down by the bandits, including foodstuffs and vehicles among others.

When contacted, Muhammad Jalige, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, said he was yet to receive any information about the incident.

He however promised to find out the situation of things and get back.

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
Family of 16 Burned to Death in Attack in Nigerian Village
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Buhari Vows To Free Every Child Held By Boko Haram
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.