Kenyan School Games Champions Set for World Event

Winners of various disciplines during this year's Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association ( KSSSA) National Games will qualify for the World Secondary School Games set for October in China.

With this in mind, stakes will be high as the Term One Games get underway countrywide on Thursday at the sub-county level to culminate in the Nationals set for April at Kapsabet High School.

Kenya, which is now a member of the International Schools Federation (ISF), will debut at the international competition which began in 1974.

At the same time, KSSSA has released has released the pooling for the National Term One Games set for April 14 to 18.

KSSSA Secretary General, David Ngugi, while releasing the pools stressed that the organisers of the World Secondary Schools games had insisted that all participants for the championships will have to be 19 years and below.

"I want to clarify that we are very much aware of the court ruling on the age cap and as law abiding citizens we cannot even dare dream of disobeying the court order since we respect the courts.

For this year however, we have to play according to the requirement of the organisers of both the East Africa Secondary School Games and the World Secondary School Games, who are categorical that age will be strictly observed to ensure that only students born on or after September 1, 2020 are allowed to take part," Ngugi said.

A meeting off ISF members is set for Serbia late this month where October's event will be discussed.

Ngugi has therefore asked teams to put their best foot forward to ensure they book the single tickets available for the World Games. Term One Games will feature basketball, handball, hockey, rugby sevens and 15's, swimming and cross-country.