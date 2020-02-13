Kenya: Bandari Edge KCB to Snap Winless Run

12 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Bandari registered a 2-1 win over Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) FC in a thrilling Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Wednesday.

Ugandan William Wadri put the hosts ahead in the 47th minute with a well-taken penalty before Yema Mwana, who was returning from a long lay-off, doubled their lead in the 75th. The bankers got their consolation towards the end through Reagan Otieno.

The win leaves Bandari at position 11 with 23 points from 20 matches while KCB are fourth with 38 points in as many matches.

Bandari interim coach Twahir Muhiddin was happy with his charges for handing him his first win but expressed concern with his misfiring strikers.

"I'm still not satisfied with the way my strikers played since they missed many scoring chances once again. It's an area we have to work on and players should also ensure they rectify their mistakes," said Muhiddin.

KCB coach Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno was irked by the penalty awarded by Narok-based referee Israel Mpaima.

"I am surprised the referee awarded our opponents a dubious penalty which killed the morale of my players," said Otieno.

Bandari started brightly pinning their opponents in their half in the early exchanges. In the 13th minute, Wadri received a fine cross from captain Shaaban Kenga but with only KCB goalkeeper Gabriel Andika to beat he sent his shot wide.

A minute later, Wadri sent a fine cross across the face of goal but there was no blue shirt to connect.

KCB got their first real chance in the 35minute when Antonio Abwao sent a powerful shot but Bandari goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana made a brilliant save for the two teams to head into the break level.

The pattern of the first half resumed with Bandari dominating and the reward arrived in the 47th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Cliff Kasuti was fouled inside the box. Wadri made no mistake sending Andika the wrong way.

Mwana replaced Hamisi Mwinyi and he made his presence felt when he controlled a cross from Kasuti before leaving a white shirt in his wake and slotted past Andika.

KCB dominated the last 10 minutes and got a consolation in the 88th through Otieno who found himself on the end of brilliant combination play to score.

