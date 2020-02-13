Kenya: Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi Found Dead in India

Photo: Eric Wainana/Nairobi News
Cyrus Omondi Odhaimbo (file photo).
12 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui and Simon Ciuri

Kahawa Wendani Ward Representative Cyrus Omondi is dead.

Mr Omondi was found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai, Rono Kosigi the Liaison Officer at the Kenyan High Commission in India confirmed Wednesday.

The MCA was in India for a workshop alongside his colleagues in the Education committee.

News of his passing threw Kiambu County Assembly into mourning.

Confirming the news of the lawmaker's demise, the Speaker for Kiambu County Assembly Stephen Ndichu said that Mr Omondi passed on after suffering a heart attack.

Kosigi, the Liaison officer Kenyan Embassy in New Delhi, said the incident happened in Mumbai.

Kiambu County Assembly was left dumbstruck following the demise of the Jubilee Party legislator who was a first-time ward representative.

News of his death hit his colleagues, who were also in India, hard that they reportedly switched off their phones, leaving their counterparts in Kenya to find out about the incident via social media.

"I found out about Omondi's death through a social media page," said Witeithie Ward MCA Julius Macharia.

The deceased was among members of the county assembly Education committee who had gone for a seminar in India according to Theta Ward representative Simon Kuria Wakarema.

"After news emerged concerning Omondi's death, all MCAs in the Education committee turned off their phones and no one among us in Kenya was able to communicate with them," said Kuria.

Mr Omondi rose from humble beginnings, working as a mechanic in Kahawa before his rise in politics where he clinched the Kahawa Wendani seat in 2017 after failing in his first attempt in 2013.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.