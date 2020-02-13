Kenya: Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi Found Dead in India

Kahawa Wendani Ward Representative Cyrus Omondi is dead.

Mr Omondi was found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai, Rono Kosigi the Liaison Officer at the Kenyan High Commission in India confirmed Wednesday.

The MCA was in India for a workshop alongside his colleagues in the Education committee.

News of his passing threw Kiambu County Assembly into mourning.

Confirming the news of the lawmaker's demise, the Speaker for Kiambu County Assembly Stephen Ndichu said that Mr Omondi passed on after suffering a heart attack.

Kosigi, the Liaison officer Kenyan Embassy in New Delhi, said the incident happened in Mumbai.

Kiambu County Assembly was left dumbstruck following the demise of the Jubilee Party legislator who was a first-time ward representative.

News of his death hit his colleagues, who were also in India, hard that they reportedly switched off their phones, leaving their counterparts in Kenya to find out about the incident via social media.

"I found out about Omondi's death through a social media page," said Witeithie Ward MCA Julius Macharia.

The deceased was among members of the county assembly Education committee who had gone for a seminar in India according to Theta Ward representative Simon Kuria Wakarema.

"After news emerged concerning Omondi's death, all MCAs in the Education committee turned off their phones and no one among us in Kenya was able to communicate with them," said Kuria.

Mr Omondi rose from humble beginnings, working as a mechanic in Kahawa before his rise in politics where he clinched the Kahawa Wendani seat in 2017 after failing in his first attempt in 2013.