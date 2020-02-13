Kenya: Cash Crisis Mars Start of Kisii School Games

12 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Benson Ayienda and Wycliffe Nyaberi

Kisii County Secondary School games, which were slated to start on Wednesday, got off on a slow pace with organisers citing lack of funds as the reason behind fixture delays.

According to the organisers, the Ministry of Education had not disbursed funds for the games which put them in an awkward position.

Games at Gucha Sub-county totally failed to kick off with Masaba South and Nyamache starting sub-counties' competitions running behind schedule due to a cash crisis.

Referees downed their tools waiting for the funds to be made available.

Games officials have since contemplated postponing the three-day competitions until students return from their half-term break, and this will only depend on availability of funds, the Kisii County director of education, Pius Ngoma.

Kisii County Secondary School Games secretary, Geoffrey Nyantika, said that they had put everything in place to ensure the championships were a success but were frustrated in the last minute.

"We have prepared students well and they are raring to go. However, coming into these competitions when everything had been put in place, but you are told that there are no funds to facilitate this is quite disappointing.

"Even the students who have prepared for a long time will lose their morale once they don't participate when they had already set their minds to it," he lamented.

The unavailability of funds has now left the organisers in limbo with the fate of the games in six other sub-counties, which were to kick off today, still not known.

During this term, teams will compete in basketball, netball, hockey, rugby and athletics as they are aimed in nurturing and supporting young talents to realize their dreams.

