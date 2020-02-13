Nigeria: Over 100 Bandits Raid Kaduna Village, Burn 16 Members of Family to Death

It was a black day in Bakali village of Fatika District in Kaduna state as about 16 members of same family were burnt to death by bandits on Tuesday night.

Alhaji Sani Bakali ,a community leader in the village ,told journalist on phone on Wednesday, that the over 100 bandits raided the village,throwing the entire natives into pandemonium.

The bandits ,according to reports, stormed Bakali village in Fatika District, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State on motorbikes wielding dangerous weapons.

According to another source, " they invaded our village on Tuesday around 4pm and burnt down many bags of maize, cars ,buses and motor cycles. They looked so dangerous."

"It was so tragic when the bandits gathered 16 members of a family in a one room,locked them up and burnt them.

There was no official police reaction on the carnage,as at time of filing these report.