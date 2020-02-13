Libya: UN Condemns Haftar Forces for Blocking Flights at Tripoli Airport

Photo: Google Maps
Aerial view of Tripoli via Google Maps.
12 February 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By VOA News

The United Nations is sharply criticizing forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar for blocking flights from landing and taking off from Tripoli’s only operational airport.

A U.N. statement Wednesday said the organization was "very concerned that preventing flights from traveling in and out of Libya will severely hinder [its work to] provide the much-needed humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable."

Haftar's Libyan National Army declared a no-fly zone over in and around Tripoli in November and extended it last month to include Mitiga International Airport.

The U.N.-backed government in Tripoli has defied the no-fly zone despite threats from Haftar's forces to shoot down any aircraft that violates it.

A spokesman for the U.N. mission in Libya said that for the last three weeks, Haftar's army had not given it any guarantees that its planes would be able to fly securely.

Fighting since 2014

Haftar's eastern-based LNA and the Libyan government in Tripoli have been fighting for power since 2014. The fighting is concentrated in the Tripoli suburbs with neither side making much progress, but it has left hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in the middle.

Leaders from several world powers agreed at a Berlin summit last month to stop interfering in Libya, to prevent it from becoming what some diplomats call "another Syria."

But a January cease-fire has been routinely broken and observers say arms continue to flow into the country.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.