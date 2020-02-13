South Africa: Former Maitland Police Officers Jailed for Drug Dealing

press release

Two former Woodstock Police Station police officers convicted on drug trafficking charges were sentenced to 10 years each in prison on Monday.

The two convicted former police officers, 37 years old Godwin Bradley Barnard and 54 years old Isak Stefanus Hendricks were sentenced to five (5) years imprisonment each, in terms of Section 276(1) (b) Criminal Procedure Act 51/1977 for possession and transporting of drugs utilising a SAPS motor vehicle.

The two were further slapped with a five (5) years imprisonment each, in terms of Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12/04 Corruption for accepting gratification of R1000.

During April 2010 the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation received information that officers at Woodstock Police Station were involved in dealing in drugs and accepting bribes. The two members were identified and an intelligence driven operation was conducted.

In the course of surveillance, both members were observed as they received payment for buying and transporting the drugs from Woodstock to Maitland with a SAPS motor vehicle which resulted in their apprehension.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) National Head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has commended the team for their diligent effort in ensuring that the pair are eventually brought to book.

"I commend the work of the investigating team and the untiring efforts of the prosecutors. The SAPS shall not tolerate corruption in its ranks. We appreciate the action taken by management in dismissing the two. The worst part is to use state resources to commit crime. The finalization of this case that started in 2010 will allow the teams to focus on new matters." General Lebeya concluded.