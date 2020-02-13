South Africa: Wealth and Job Creation -- Look No Further Than Spaza Shops

analysis

Although co-operation is widely and successfully used by spaza shops owned and managed by foreign nationals, their SA counterparts have been lacking the same team spirit. But the merchants have finally come to realise that they all need to get in to win it.

Collective bargaining is a powerful weapon. It gives smaller enterprises the firing power to be price makers and not price takers, and the clout to bargain and compete with the high-volume, small-margin supermarket chains.

Spaza shops started in the homesteads of rural South Africa, where a handful of very basic goods would casually exchange hands between community members in passing or be handed over the neighbour's fence. It was not a sophisticated operation or considered a money maker. It was just the only option available.

But the Spaza shopping sector has evolved into a booming business. It is estimated that over 150,000 spaza shops are in operation around the country and contribute close to R120-billion to the local economy. That is no small fry.

Research also shows that informal trade has the potential to create in the region of two million jobs. And with almost a third of the country's citizens unemployed, that number stands significant....