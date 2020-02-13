South Africa: Wealth and Job Creation -- Look No Further Than Spaza Shops

13 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

Although co-operation is widely and successfully used by spaza shops owned and managed by foreign nationals, their SA counterparts have been lacking the same team spirit. But the merchants have finally come to realise that they all need to get in to win it.

Collective bargaining is a powerful weapon. It gives smaller enterprises the firing power to be price makers and not price takers, and the clout to bargain and compete with the high-volume, small-margin supermarket chains.

Spaza shops started in the homesteads of rural South Africa, where a handful of very basic goods would casually exchange hands between community members in passing or be handed over the neighbour's fence. It was not a sophisticated operation or considered a money maker. It was just the only option available.

But the Spaza shopping sector has evolved into a booming business. It is estimated that over 150,000 spaza shops are in operation around the country and contribute close to R120-billion to the local economy. That is no small fry.

Research also shows that informal trade has the potential to create in the region of two million jobs. And with almost a third of the country's citizens unemployed, that number stands significant....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.