South Africa: SONA 2020 - What Are Ramaphosa's Limitations?

13 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

As President Cyril Ramaphosa walks, or rather strides, to the podium on Thursday evening in the National Assembly, he will know that this must be one of the most important State of the Nation Addresses in several years. Wherever you look, there is a crisis.

Eskom can't keep the lights on, SAA has run out of money, unemployment is stubbornly high, people are feeling poorer than they did 10 years ago, and some of those who can, are trying to leave.

Ramaphosa is speaking with less political power in Parliament than any other ANC leader before him. The ANC has fewer seats, while the opposition parties, and particularly the EFF, have more than they have ever had before. Excluding the DA, of course.

A brief glimpse into the near future spells even more trouble. A rating agency downgrade looms, while all around there are signs of social discontent.

Then there are multiple demands on Ramaphosa himself. Business Unity SA wants wholesale economic reform, Cosatu wants assurances that SOEs won't be privatised, workers want to keep their jobs and the millions of unemployed just want some form of work, and with it, dignity.

It is an impossible puzzle to fix.

And...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

