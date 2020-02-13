South Africa: Civil Society Call for "The Year of the Orange Overall"

analysis

Over 30 civil society organisations heeded the call by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to gather at St George's Cathedral in central Cape Town on Wednesday, 12 February to amplify the demand that 2020 should be "the year of the orange overalls" for all those linked to state capture. A mere day before the State of the Nation Address, the organisations called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to empower the National Prosecuting Authority to move swiftly to punish those who are guilty - in both the public and private sector. They asked him to fire those in his government who are implicated. They reiterated that the victims of state capture are everyday citizens and "state capture is a personal, daily parasite". Read the full story later on Thursday.

