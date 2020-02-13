South Africa: Last Year Was About Incremental Steps, Says the Presidency

13 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Ahead of the State of the Nation Address, the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee asked President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, about the state of the nation.

Question: The president said 2019 had been a year of the consolidation of reform. What did he mean?

Answer: The president is on record having said that the sixth administration inherited a state whose capacity had been hollowed out and whose institutions had been weakened. The effects of mismanagement and bad decisions are evident in economic outcomes. In order to restore the state's capacity and bring our economy back from the brink, government has had to take steps to first establish the extent of the problem, before putting in place turnaround measures.

In other instances, urgent measures were implemented; the economic recovery and stimulus package being one, and a roadmap for Eskom being another. The year 2019 was about incremental steps; we cannot undo the debilitating effects of the past overnight. There has been progress on certain fronts, and setbacks on others. What is important is that we stay the course.

Q: Looking at the mini-budget and the subsequent reports from the rating agencies Moody's, S&P as well as the International Monetary Fund, it...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

