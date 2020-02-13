South Africa: The Cry of the Xcluded - a New Dawn for Movements?

opinion

In what promises to be an extremely significant development, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) have come together to launch a mass campaign against austerity, job losses and mass unemployment.

Of greater significance perhaps is that far from being a labour only affair, this campaign also includes formations of the unemployed via the Assembly of the Unemployed (consisting of Abahlali baseMjondolo, Amadiba Crisis Committee, Amandla, Botshabelo Unemployed Movement, Progressive Youth Movement, South African Green Revolutionary Council and Unemployed People's Movement). The campaign, called the Cry of the Xcluded, was launched yesterday on the eve of Ramaphosa's SONA address and two weeks before Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech.

This coalition has been borne out of the untenable situation South Africa finds itself in. Following the lost Zuma decade, South Africans were told that a new dawn was coming. Yet, more than two years since Ramaphosa ascended to the Presidency, the situation has worsened.

Unemployment has passed levels not seen since the 2007/8 financial meltdown. Violent crime and especially against women, has become a daily feature in our country. Based on studies by the Medical Research Council on intimate partner violence,...