Sudan: Re-Operational of Vegetable and Fruits Factory

12 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Merwe — Caretaker Wali of Northern State Maj (Gen) and chairman of Board of Directors of vegetable and Fruits factory in Karrima town (Gen) Mohamed Al Hassan Al Saori has headed a meeting of the factor's board discussing the production plan and the re -operational of the factory suggested to start before the end of the current February.

Al Saori told SUNA that the meeting was able to solve 95% of problems that had faced the factory.

Meanwhile AL Saori urged the factor's staff to double the efforts in the upcoming period in order that the factory could achieved the goals and the economic and social benefit expected from the operational process.

