Sudan: Faisal - Organs of Transitional Government Agreed On Issue of ICC

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information and government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, stressed that the government approval of the appearance of those against whom ICC arrest warrants were issued is an agreed upon negotiating position, but not an isolated one.

He said in a press statement at the Council of Ministers Wednesday that this position was agreed upon at the Supreme Peace Council, which includes members of the Sovereignty Council and the Prime Minister, along with five ministers and a number of public figures, including the President of the council himself, indicating that the council discusses the negotiation stances before start of the negotiation sessions.

He stressed that this position reflects the opinion of all the transitional government organs including the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers, adding that the Forces of Freedom and Change, which is the political incubator of the revolution, had participated in the last meeting.

Faisal has described the position as a major step towards achieving peace and it is not not possible to talk about making peace apart from achieving justice and equity for the victims, affirming that there can be not be recovery and peaceful coexistence without accountability for those who committed crimes against defenseless civilians.