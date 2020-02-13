Sudan: Chief of Staff Receives Somali Deputy Chief of Staff

12 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen, Mohamed Osman Al-Hussien, Tuesday received Somali Deputy Chief of Staff, Mohamed Ali Barisi, and his accompanying delegation.

Lt. Gen. Al-Hussien, has appreciated firmness of the relations between two countries, referring to the keenness to establish strong and progressing cooperation military relations and cooperation between Sudan and Somalia, especially in fields of training and the exchanging experiences.

The Somali Deputy Chief of Staff has praised the support extended by Sudan to Somalia in all fields, asserting the keenness of his country to strengthen its military relations and cooperation with Sudan and to benefit from experts of Sudanese Armed Forces in the fields of training and qualification at different levels.

