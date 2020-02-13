Sudan: Finance Minister Meets Sudan Friends Delegation

12 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahuim Al-Badawi, on Wednesday, met a delegation representing Sudan's Friends to make the necessary arrangements for holding the 3th session of the Sudan's Friends Conference scheduled to be held, in Stockholm during the second half of the current month.

The minister briefed the delegation on the government budget for 2020 and the major projects to be financed by the donors.

The government plan for supporting the government-financed social protection network, was also discussed.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

