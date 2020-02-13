Rwanda: Rwemalika Urges Sports Journalists on Objectivity

Félicité Rwemalika, the vice-president of Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC), has urged local sports journalists to always strive to remain as objective as possible in their reporting, or risk losing public trust.

She made the appeal while opening a seminar for sports journalists on Tuesday at Olympic Hotel in Kimironko, whose theme is 'The Olympic Values and its applicants to the cultural values and history'.

Organised by the local Olympic body, the three-day seminar will discuss Ancient Olympic Games, Modern Olympic Games, and the philosophy of Olympics, among other items on the menu.

"Your sector is important in national development because, without the media, nothing can be achieved; we need you as partners but you also need to be responsible citizens and report responsibly", Rwemalika said.

The journalists will be trained about the role of the media in the development of sports and how Olympic values relate to the Rwandan traditional values.

A total of 30 journalists outlets are taking part.