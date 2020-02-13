Rwanda: Superfluid Lab Wins the Engie African Tech Challenge in Kigali

8 February 2020
CIO East Africa (Nairobi)

Kenyan data analytics startup Superfluid Labs has been named winner of the ENGIE Challenge at Africa Tech Summit Kigali, earning the chance to secure a testing phase with the French utility company.

French multinational energy utility company ENGIE was last month confirmed as Gold Sponsor of Africa Tech Summit Kigali, which took place for the third time this week.

"The company has a good customer orientation. I think that the product and the team as well are quite agile, and may provide a solution that fits with our needs. We are eager to consider a partnership with them," said Carole Henry, head of innovation and digital at ENGIE Africa.

The partnership between ENGIE and Africa Tech Summit Kigali offered credit scoring startups with the potential to provide innovative solutions to both existing and future ENGIE customers the chance to pitch on the Africa Startup Summit stage, which was once again powered by Disrupt Africa.

ENGIE was looking for credit scoring solutions to provide proper, accurate, efficient and relevant business intelligence to improve and optimise the prospection and acquisition of future customers, financing schemes for its existing and future customers, and scenarios to valorise customer data that aim to design customer profiles and match offers to customer needs.

Five startups were selected to pitch in front of a jury panel and live audience at the event, with Superfluid Labs named overall winner by judge's vote. A data analytics firm, Superfluid delivers proprietary platforms for digital lending, credit scoring module development, business intelligence and consumer scoring platforms powered by data analytics and AI.

The company,which raised funding from GreenTec Capital last year, will now enter into discussions over testing the efficiency and viability of its solution in the relevant environment within the ENGIE Africa business framework over a period of six months.

Based on the results of the testing phase, the solution would be integrated within the ENGIE Africa business portfolio for further co-development. Prospective locations for the testing phase are South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Tanzania and Benin.

Should such a pilot not prove feasible, ENGIE will provide the company with US $5,000 in cash funding.

The other four startups that took part in the challenge were CARMA, Emata, Pezesha and Plendify.

Read the original article on CIO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CIO East Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CIO

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.