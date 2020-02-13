Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda 2020 - Cameroon, Belgium U23 Pull Out

With just two weeks to the start of the 2020 Tour du Rwanda, Cameroon national cycling team and the Belgium's U23 selection have withdrawn from the race.

Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) confirmed the development via Tour du Rwanda's official Twitter handle on Friday.

"We can confirm that Teams of Cameroon and Belgium U23 will not take part in this year's #TdRwanda."

Due to the short-notice withdrawal, the two teams will not be replaced.

Now, the eight-stage race - also billed as the biggest race on the African continent - remains with a 15-team peloton, including three Rwandan teams.

This year's Tour du Rwanda starts Sunday, February 23 and will run through March 1.