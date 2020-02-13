Africa: President Kagame Opens the First-Ever Africa Drone Forum

press release

President Kagame opened the first-ever Africa Drone Forum bringing together over 800 delegates from across the globe. The three-day forum comprises a symposium, an exhibition, and the lake Kivu flying competition.

President Kagame reiterated the need to tap into the potential that lies in the drone industry to tackle social-economic challenges the continent faces. "The African Drone Forum is about turning challenges into opportunities. This can-do mindset should inspire and guide us more broadly, in all that we are trying to achieve for our continent." President Kagame remarks.

In 2016, Rwanda and Zipline entered a deal to build the first drone port in the Southern Province in a bid to improve accessibility to blood and emergency medical supplies to remote areas of the country. Since then drones have also been used in the fight against malaria by spraying larvicide and farming in crop monitoring and mapping, to support the productivity of Rwandan farmers.