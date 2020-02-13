South Africa: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow Move Into Their R44 Million Florida Mansion

Following their honeymoon in the Maldives and philanthropic work in Europe, newlyweds Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow have moved into their Florida home.

According to Realtor.com, the 32-year-old professional athlete bought the property on 28 June for a little under $3 million (R44 323 800 at the time of publishing).

The two-story, 771 square metre property is the minor league baseball player's second home inside the exclusive gated community of Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in South Jacksonville.

The couple, who decided to only live together after their Cape Town wedding, shared that they have officially moved into their new home on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Officially moving into my new home with my sweets and we had the biggest surprise of wedding gifts welcoming us," Demi-Leigh wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of their wedding presents.

The former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe also revealed that her husband is most excited about unwrapping the china.

"We're moving in together!! How exciting is it to come home after the wedding, honeymoon, and Night to Shine to the amazing surprise gifts," Tim wrote.

