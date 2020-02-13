South Africa: 'Nanny McPhee' Actor, 25, Dies in South Africa

Raphael Coleman, famously known for his role in Nanny McPhee and his work as an activist, has died, reports CNN. He was 25 years old.

"Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let's celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy," his mother and novelist, Liz Jensen shared on Twitter.

He was reportedly in South Africa when he died from apparent heart failure. The 25-year-old was on his mission to take on poaching in the country and the rest of the continent.

