Malawi: Chitipa Utd Thankful to Ministers for Honouring Pledge

13 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Savenda Chitipa United Football Club says it is thankful to cabinet ministers, Jappie Mhango and Mungasulwa Mwambande for honouring pledges they made at a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally in Chitipa a month ago.

At the rally, Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango, pledged K2 million while Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Symon Vuwa Kaunda pledged K500,000. Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Mungasulwa Mwambande, pledged K200,000.

Mhango also promised the people of Chitipa construction of their own stadium so that the team can stop using Karonga Stadium for its home games.

By the end of last week, the ministers had not yet honoured their pledges until this week.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, General Secretary for the club, Duma Ngoma, said at the moment two of the three ministers have honoured their pledges. The two are Jappie Mhango and Mungaluswa Mwambande.

"As a club we are very thankful to these honourable ministers for honouring their pledges. They have walked their talk. As for Honourable Vuwa Kaunda, we are still reminding him as a club and we hope he is going to honour his pledge shortly.

"This money will go a long way in assisting this small community club in realising our dream of becoming great," remarked Ngoma.

The team is has started its 2020 season preparations in readiness for the super league which commences next month.

Savenda Chitipa United finished on position 13 with 32 points last season.

