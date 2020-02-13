Angola: Idf Warns Forest Explorers

Huambo — The Secretary of State for Forest Resources, André Moda, warned on Wednesday, in Huambo, that the Forest Development Institute (IDF) will be relentless against tree explorers of the "Miombo" type forest, in order to preserve the environment.

While making the warning at the opening of the 1st Technical Council of the IDF, the official said that the institution will end the illegal exploitation of the resources existing in these open forests of the central plateau.

He said that only the practice of producing honey should be allowed, whose human consumption has no borders.

In recent years, according to the Secretary of State, "Miombo type" forests have been subjected to intense pressure due to the production of wood, firewood and charcoal, with the consequences of impoverishing the ecosystem.