Angola: Idf Warns Forest Explorers

12 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The Secretary of State for Forest Resources, André Moda, warned on Wednesday, in Huambo, that the Forest Development Institute (IDF) will be relentless against tree explorers of the "Miombo" type forest, in order to preserve the environment.

While making the warning at the opening of the 1st Technical Council of the IDF, the official said that the institution will end the illegal exploitation of the resources existing in these open forests of the central plateau.

He said that only the practice of producing honey should be allowed, whose human consumption has no borders.

In recent years, according to the Secretary of State, "Miombo type" forests have been subjected to intense pressure due to the production of wood, firewood and charcoal, with the consequences of impoverishing the ecosystem.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.