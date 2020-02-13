Angola: Minister Assesses Schools in Luanda

12 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Education, Ana Paula Elias, assessed, this Wednesday, the state of three schools in Luanda, as part of a verification visit that she conducts across the country, evaluate the structural, labor and social conditions the sector.

It is the school of the II cycle Ngola Mbandi, School Complex of Special Education and the High Industrial Institute of Luanda (Imil).

At the school of the 1st cycle Ngola Mbandi, with the most difficulties, the minister received clarifications from those responsible persons, who mainly regretted the poor conditions of the infrastructure, lack of writing desks and insufficient security.

Of the 32 classrooms, only 20 are in operation, with classes of 30 students.

With a capacity for more than three thousand students, the institution gathers, in the academic year 2020, 1,460 students.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.