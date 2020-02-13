Angola: Minister Assesses Schools in Luanda

Luanda — The Minister of Education, Ana Paula Elias, assessed, this Wednesday, the state of three schools in Luanda, as part of a verification visit that she conducts across the country, evaluate the structural, labor and social conditions the sector.

It is the school of the II cycle Ngola Mbandi, School Complex of Special Education and the High Industrial Institute of Luanda (Imil).

At the school of the 1st cycle Ngola Mbandi, with the most difficulties, the minister received clarifications from those responsible persons, who mainly regretted the poor conditions of the infrastructure, lack of writing desks and insufficient security.

Of the 32 classrooms, only 20 are in operation, with classes of 30 students.

With a capacity for more than three thousand students, the institution gathers, in the academic year 2020, 1,460 students.