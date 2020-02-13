Angola: Minister Reiterates Commitment to Valuing and Training Journalists

Luanda — The Minister of Social Communication, Nuno dos Anjos Albino, reaffirmed this Wednesday, in Icolo and Bengo, the focus on valuing, training and improving the working conditions of journalists and professionals in the sector.

The minister, who was speaking at the opening of the XIV Consultative Council of the sector, said that four governance axes were established, which include increasing professional qualification and promoting better working conditions, as well as technological modernization and expansion of infrastructures of o Social Communication.

The sector, he said, needs to technologically modernize the bodies, define the institutional Social Communication, establish better articulation between State institutions, proceed with institutional reform of the sector and adjust the legislative package.

"We count on the collaboration of all public and private institutions and the contribution of each journalist and worker in the sector, in the choice and implementation of the best public policies in the sector or in the denunciation and solution of problems, so that they can be resolved in a timely manner", he stressed.